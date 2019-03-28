Edna M. Conley
Edna Merle Conley, 70, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1948 in Avon Park, Florida to George and Versie Mae (Williams) Spurlock. Edna was a lifelong resident of Avon Park. She worked for Ben Hill Griffin for 18 years at the fruit packing plant and taught Pre-K for 20 years for Sanctuary Church of God where she was also a charter member.
Edna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Floyd Len Conley, raising Sunny since she was 4 years old as their daughter; sister, Norma J. De’Antonio; nephews, Rusty, Jon and Kevin Spurlock; and several great-nieces and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Carl Spurlock and Kenneth Arland Spurlock.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Sanctuary Church of God. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 in Edna’s name.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
