Edward D. Adams
Edward Donald Adams was born Feb. 1, 1930, the only child of Chester and Anne Adams. He departed this life on Aug. 27, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his second wife, Betty Adams, and his sons, Edward James and William Chester Adams. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Melia (Ron); a stepdaughter, Robin Thomforde (James); and stepsons, Evan and Robert Nichols; two grandchildren, Laura Twist (Brian) and Patrick Melia (Erin), and one great-grandchild, Lily Melia.
Edward served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He was awarded a Bronze Star and was a member of the Chosen Few. He worked for Amway for 32 years. Ed retired to Lake Placid, Florida but previously resided in Owasco, Red Creek, Moravia, Savannah and Fair Haven, New York.
He was a lifetime member of the Wolcott VFW and the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, Florida.
A memorial service will be at the Owasco Reformed Church, RTE 38a Owasco, New York at 11 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019 followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery.
Donations to Wounded Warrior Project are requested in lieu of flowers. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
