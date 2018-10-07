Edward James Poff, 84, of Sebring, Florida, died Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in Sebring, Florida.
Formerly of Traverse City, Michigan and Arlington, Virginia, Mr. Poff had been a resident of Sebring since 2001. Edward graduated from Traverse City Central High School in June 1952. He joined the Navy in October 1953 and retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer (Radioman) in January 1978. After active duty, he was employed by the Navy Department as a civilian Communications Systems Manager for over ten years and for six years as a department manager for Validity Corporation of Largo, Maryland, retiring in April 1995.
Born May 11, 1934, in Traverse City, he was the son of George and Dorance (Cleland) Poff.
His wife, Florence Poff, survives him along with his three children, Deborah Cooper (Larry), Doreen Gritter (Brian) and James Poff (Bridgette); two stepchildren, Ed Tracy (Sharon) and Cindy Wilson; eight grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. His parents and first wife, Mary Poff (Mason) preceded Edward in death.
Cremation has taken place. His final watch is being stood in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
