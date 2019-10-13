Edward M. Pearson
Edward Murray Pearson, 77, of Sebring, Florida passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 4, 1942 in Staten Island, New York to Pear and Arlene (Edgerly) Pearson.
He met Barbara Kenny in 1956. They were high school sweethearts and were married for 57 years. He joined the Navy after high school and served from 1960-1964. He was a volunteer member of the Howell First Aid for several years. He worked for Raritan River Railroad. In 1983 they moved to Sebring, Florida where he retired from GenPak.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Colleen Pearson-Rymanowicz (Lonnie); sons, Christopher Pearson (Portia) and Eddie Pearson (Silveria); grandsons, Michael, Devin, James and Ian; granddaughters, Dakota and Shea; great-grandson, Brayden; sister, Marilyn Demorier; brothers, Urban (Betty), Victor (Kathy, deceased), George (Fran) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert (Lois) and Richard (Faye).
A service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at South Florida VA National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Compassionate Care Hospice in Sebring and Fisher House in West Palm Beach.
