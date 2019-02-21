Edward “Rod” Wentworth, 86, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Aug. 1, 1932 in Gardiner, Maine to Leroy S. and Irma (Rawlings) Wentworth.
Rod was a computer tech and loved to work on them. He was a wonderful man and loved to share the message of faith and the Lord. He had been a resident for 24 years coming from Norridgewock, Maine and attended Crossroads Community Church.
Rod is survived by his wife, Verne Wentworth of Sebring, Florida; children, Venda Ellis (Andrew) of Maine, Jon Wilson (Susan) of Maine, Lena Wentworth-Daggett (Howard) of Colorado and Larene Wentworth of Maine; sister, Sandy Wentworth (Georgeann); grandchildren, Jesse, Megan, Brook, Lauren, Andrew, Garrett, Landon, Travis and Brian; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
