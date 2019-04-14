Edward S. Clay
Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, Edward Samuel Clay, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Ed was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He lived most of his life in Columbus, Ohio and then later Sebring, Florida. Ed graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and worked in the field of auditing and accounting for many years. Ed loved to golf and spent many joy filled years on the golf courses in Sebring, Florida. He also loved sports and was a loyal Pittsburgh fan cheering on the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Clay and Helen (Bryon). He is survived by daughters, Kelli (Ronald) Viscounte and Kim Ann Clay; grandchildren, Jacob (Charity), Joey, Kate, Luke, Matthew, and Arianna Joy Viscounte; great-granddaughter, Eisley Viscounte; and sisters, Elizabeth Miller and Hazel Heimann.
In honor of Ed, please eat a piece of butterscotch pie. It was his favorite and reminded him of his beloved grandmother.
Memorial donations can be made to Love Our Community, Inc. c/o Consumer’s National Bank, 1215 W. Maple St., Hartville, OH 44632 or loveourcommunity.net.
