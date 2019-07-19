Edward Vasquez
Edward Vazquez, 75, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.
He was born Feb. 4, 1944 in New York, New York to Mario and Carmen (Fonseca) Vazquez.
Edward worked as a manager for the U.S. Postal Service, was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964 and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2003. He moved from Frostproof, Florida, where he had been a resident since 1992, coming from New York.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen C. Vazquez of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Anne-Marie Velez (Luis) of Sebring, Florida; two grandchildren, Jenna-Marie Velez and Luis Velez III; one great-grandchild, Jordan Luis Dominguez; nieces, Rachel Eastburn and Mari-Elena Conte; and nephew, John Edward Conte.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.