Eileen M. Jensen

Eileen M. Jensen, 68, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. Eileen was born to parents John and Ann (Lynne) Sullivan on Feb. 19, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York and had been a resident of Avon Park since 2002 coming from Davie, Florida.

Eileen enjoyed playing poker, bingo, enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband and attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park.

Surviving is her husband, Arne Jensen; children, Jimmy Jensen, Melissa Jensen and Arne Jensen Jr., all of Avon Park, Florida; grandson, Sean Desjarden, and brother, Lenny Sullivan of Bayshore, Long Island, New York. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park with a visitation immediately following the service. The family will also receive family and friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

Eileen will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

Load entries