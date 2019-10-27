Elizabeth A. Kane
Elizabeth (Liz) A. Kane, 70, died on Oct. 16, 2019 in an automobile accident, in Carroll County, Virginia, where her husband, Alan (Al) C. Kane was severely injured and later passed away on Oct. 24, 2019.
Liz was born on Sept. 25, 1949 in Schenectady, New York. She resided in Woodlawn, Virginia, and Sebring, Florida.
Liz was predeceased by her parents, Milton Danko (1957) and Mary (Malinowski) Danko (1998); as well as her brother, Anthony J. Danko (2015). She was the cherished wife of Alan Kane. She is survived by her brothers, Milton (Nancy) Danko, William (Connie) Danko and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
At Liz’s request, there will be no services. A guestbook is available online by visiting vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel of Hillsville, Virginia is serving the family.
Eternal rest grant unto Liz, O’ Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.