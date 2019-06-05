Elizabeth A. Swift
Elizabeth (Liz) A. Swift, 72, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Florida. Liz was born on Aug. 21, 1946 in Charlotte, Michigan to the late Wayne and Marjorie (Grant) Wagoner.
She had a passion for taking care of others and became a nurse. She retired with 45 years of service in healthcare. She has been a resident of Lake Placid for 14 years, moving here from Sarasota. Liz was an active member of her church, Memorial United Methodist Church of Lake Placid, where she volunteered her time to serve in any way she could.
She enjoyed water skiing, cooking, sewing and painting. Liz loved to be with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, any time they could get together.
She is survived by the love of her life of 51 years, Charles; daughters, Beth Hendry (Gerald), Angela Buchholz (Jason), and Julie Wilson (Chuck); and seven grandchildren, Emily, Abbie, Natalie, Charlie, Bo, Wyatt and Levi.
A service to celebrate Liz’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid with Pastor Claude Burnett officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Liz’s memory to the Memorial United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
