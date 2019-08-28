Elizabeth C. Ware

Elizabeth Conner Ware, 91, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Feb. 16, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to William Barrick Conner and Margaret Evelyn Helt.

She moved to the area in 2006 from St. Petersburg and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, National Society of New England Women and Sebring Parkway Church of Christ.

Survivors include son, Donald K. Ware II (Laura) of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Patricia K. McClancy of St. Petersburg, Florida; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and spouse, Donald Keith Ware.

Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Sebring Parkway Church of Christ. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg.

Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

