Ellis Cutler Vander Pyl, 87, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born May 14, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to Ellis Cutler and Marie (Scherrer) Vander Pyl.
Ellis had been a resident of the area since 1980, coming from Blacksburg, Virginia. He was a member of St. Agnes Episcopal Church and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamara Vander Pyl; son, Jon Vander Pyl; grandchildren, Kristofer Vander Pyl, Chelsea Valdera, Courtney Vander Pyl, Tyler Vander Pyl and Alexis Vander Pyl. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Fran Vander Pyl, and son, Alan Vander Pyl.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
