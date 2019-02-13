Elsie R. Ferguson, 87, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in Oak Hill, Florida. She was born Jan. 3, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Thomas W. and Florence J. (Franklin) Rainey. Elsie moved to the area in 1998 from Miami, Florida and was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid. She was a former member of the board and active member of Countrywalk Homeowners Association. She was an avid sport fisherman, winning many billfish tournaments.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Lora Lee Cook (Gary) of Oak Hill, Florida; sister, Evelyn Rainey Holmes of Virginia; brother, Robert Wilson Rainey of Virginia; grandchildren, Heather R. Barrett, Bobby J. Craton Jr., Ashleigh Bowman, Crystal Ferguson, Shannon Ferguson, Brandon Ferguson, JR Ferguson, and 19 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Albert Ferguson, and son, John A. Ferguson Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Placid at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 Lakeview St., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
