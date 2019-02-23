Emily J. Bauer
Emily JoAnn Bauer passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She went peacefully in her home, surrounded by her friends, family, and beloved dachshund, Max.
Emily was born on May 2, 1937 to Anna Lou and Woodrow Howard in LaBelle, Florida, and moved to Sebring in 1995. She was well-known for the delicious home-cooked meals and desserts she prepared for 10 years at her restaurant, EJ’s Cafe.
Affectionately known to many as “Nana,” Emily leaves behind George, her husband of 60 years; and her children, George Jr. (Wendy), James (Emily) and Dee Dee (Stephen). Emily was predeceased by her daughter, JoAnn Bauer. Emily loved being around her eight grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, Ariel, Hannah, Jamie, Sarah, Lucy and Owen. Emily also loved being a great-grandparent to Caleb.
Regularly, Emily could be found in the kitchen teaching whichever one was visiting to make banana bread, or any of her hundreds of recipes. She was an active member of First Christian Church in LaBelle and enjoyed attending services at Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring. Emily is best known for her kindness, hard work ethic, and strong faith. She will be missed by many.
Her family wishes to thank everyone at Compassionate Care Hospice, as well as her wonderful caretaker, Helen. A viewing will take place at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 560 E. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Fort Denaud Cemetery in LaBelle.
George and Wendy, I am so sorry for your loss 😢 Just hold on tightly to all your Great memories and her smiling face 😢as I do with my MOM💗
