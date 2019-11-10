Emmanuel J. Stewart
Emmanuel J. “Stew” Stewart, 83, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 2, 2019 at Somers Hospice House.
A native of Beebe, Arkansas, he had lived here since 1960, coming from Sonoma, California. Mr. Stewart served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an entrepreneur, owner/operator and automobile technician. He loved fishing, hunting, music and dancing.
He is survived by his wife of 63.9 years, Annette; two children, Michael (Robin) Stewart of Avon Park and Reneé (Doug) Bennett of Frostproof; four grandchildren, William (Marcha) Bennett of Ashburn, Virginia, Michelle Stewart of Chicago, Illinois, Jeremy Stewart of Moore, Oklahoma and Jacoba (Amizarel) Moyet of Sebring; 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Sebring (goodshepherdhospice.com) or American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27, Lake Placid, FL 33852. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Fountain Funeral Home.
