Erin Renee Sowards
Erin Renee Sowards, 46, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Nov. 21, 1972 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Robert and deLynne (Palmer) Pitts.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Sowards of Sebring; two daughters, Megan Sowards of Tampa, Florida and Abby Sowards of Sebring, Florida. She also leaves behind two sisters, Shannon Pitts of Tampa, Florida and Heather Shull (Joseph) of Charleston, South Carolina.
She has been a resident since 1991, coming from Arcadia, Florida and is of the Christian faith. First and foremost she loved her children, she loved her friends and family and was a very positive person who enjoyed her life. She was defined by her ever present smile and she will be tremendously missed.
There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at Grace Bible Church with visitation at noon. The family requests that memorial contributions can be made in Erin’s name to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.