Ernest F. Chalut
Ernest Florent Chalut, 95, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence.
Ernest was born on Dec. 29, 1924 in Montreal, Canada to parents Ernest Chalut and Anna Milot. Ernest was the second of 12 siblings. He married Denise Pelletier on April 7, 1947.
Ernest is survived by his loving daughter, Diane C. Ventimiglia and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Denise Schneider and husband Charles, and Michael Ventimiglia and great-grandchild, Teagan A. Schneider, all of Fort Lauderdale. Ernest is preceded in death by his loving wife, Denise Pelletier Chalut (Nov. 13, 2005) and a grandson, Patrick Ventimiglia (Nov 23, 2005).
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Ernest’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid with Father Victor Caviedes officiating. There will be a gathering at Tomoka Heights Club House following the mass for family and friends to reflect on Ernest’s life.
The family suggests in lieu flowers, please make donations to The Lighthouse of Manasota, 7318 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243 in Ernest’s memory. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.