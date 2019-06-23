Ernest Leong
Ernest Leong, 78, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
Ernest was born in Nosy Be, Madagascar the son of the late Leong Ho and Lay Fong Yin.
He moved to Sebring in 1976 from Madagascar and for 28 years he owned and operated the Shanghai Restaurant.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Leong of Sebring; son, Kienwai (Ernie) Leong of Tampa; daughter, Iting Leong of Comcord, California; brother, Bruno Leong of Quebec, Montreal, Canada; and granddaughter, Jayden Leong.
As per his request, there will be no service and donations should go to Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
