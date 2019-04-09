Ernestine L. Brown
Ernestine L. Durrance Brown, of Lake Placid, Florida passed unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was comforted by her family at the Sommers Hospice facility.
Ernestine was a lifelong Lake Placid resident born July 20, 1950 in Sebring, Florida. She was the daughter of Ruby Lee Waldron and Ernest Durrance. Ernestine has been an employee at the Lake Placid Gate Station where she has kindly greeted and helped people for 30 years. The customers will really miss seeing her smiling face and her warmth.
She was a volunteer at Nu Hope and loved the casino in Brighton. Ernestine was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Ernestine is survived by her children, Peggy Cody (Damon Jones), Ernest Brown (Tara) and James Brown (Rosita); eight grandchildren and she was blessed with six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest in 2009; and siblings, James and Merle Durrance.
The family will receive friends at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home for a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.