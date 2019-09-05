Evelyn J. Cummings

In loving memory of Evelyn Jane Cumming, 86, who passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.

She was born Oct. 13, 1932 to the late Christian John Roske and Pearl Marie Roske in Highland Park, Illinois.

She is survived by her husband, Hamilton “Scotty” Cumming, and her children, Gail (Paul) Wade, David Cumming, Sherry (Mike) Gibson and Candace (Mike) Spanola; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Benjamin, and son.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

