Evelyn M. Frum
Evelyn M. Frum, 93, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. There will be no funeral service.
Evelyn was born in July 1925 in Jeannette, Pennsylvania to Dr. Wesley and Evelyn Miller. She was a keen observer of nature and enjoyed many outdoor activities, particularly playing tennis and gardening.
Evelyn and Howard, her husband of 74 years, began their family just as he was headed to Europe to serve in World War II. Upon his return they eventually settled in Penn Yan. While in Penn Yan, Evelyn, in addition to raising her family, helped run the family business (Keuka Lumber), was secretary of the United Way and worked in the admissions office at Keuka College. Evelyn also volunteered at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Upon retirement, Evelyn and her husband moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1979, where Evelyn enjoyed boating on Lake June, playing tennis, sewing, crocheting and contributing to the Lake Placid community.
Evelyn is survived by three children, Janice (Butch) Comstock, Keith (Eileen) Frum and Betsy (Bruce) Warfield; daughter-in-law, Penelope Frum; and two grandsons, Ben Comstock and Wes Comstock.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Howard; her son, Howard “Buzz” Frum; a sister, Gladys Droutz; and her parents.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, New York.
