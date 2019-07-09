F. Bruce Sapp

Franklin Bruce Sapp, 53, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home Chapel in Avon Park with family visitation starting one hour prior to service.

Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.

