F. Elgin Bayless Jr.
F. Elgin Bayless Jr. passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Elgin was born in Tallahassee, Florida on Feb. 12, 1932 to parents F. Elgin Bayless and Gladys Howard Bayless. The family moved to Arcadia and then to Sebring in the mid 1940s. Elgin graduated from Bolles Military Academy in Jacksonville, Florida where he played on the football, basketball and track teams.
He attended the University of Florida before joining the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps. He then went to the Hartford Insurance School and later owned Bayless Insurance Agency. After becoming good friends with a real estate appraiser in Winter Haven, he became involved in the real estate and appraisal business, which he loved and practiced until recently.
Elgin loved playing golf and had a Scratch handicap. He and Jim Yancey, the local golf pro, started the first Junior Golf Tournament in Sebring in the late 1950s. He was a member of the Buck Foundation, which gave financial aid to college students. Elgin was also a member of the Masons, Egypt Temple Shrine, Elks Lodge, Rotary, Sebring City Council, Sebring and Pinecrest Golf Courses and First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanne Rutherford Bayless; and children, Elgin Bayless III (Jane), Beth Hendricks and Lynn Bayless; granddaughters, Corey Joe Hendricks and Allison King; and rescue dog, Emily.
Elgin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas R. Bayless.
A service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Sebring at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 with visitation and refreshments following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches or First United Methodist Church in Sebring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
