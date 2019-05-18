Faith J. Parker
Faith June Parker, 81, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Faith was born on June 15, 1937 in McDowell County, West Virginia to the late Harold and Ethel Leah Lester Frost.
Faith had been a resident of Florida since 1955 and was a member of Fundamental Baptist Church. Faith was a retired employee of the Dade County school system.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Frost and Hubert Frost; and one sister, Geraldine Frost.
Faith is survived by her husband, Richard C. Parker of Sebring, Florida; one son, Daniel Parker of Dublin, Virginia; two daughters, Rita Gail Fox of Sebring, Florida and Freida Ann Traynor of Palatka, Florida; and four brothers, Everett Frost (Evelyn) of Bluefield, Virginia, Earnest Frost (Rita) of Bluefield, West Virginia and Norman Frost of Lynchburg, Virginia.
Faith is also survived by four sisters, Irene Hylton of Princeton, West Virginia, Darlene Newton (Michael) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Lorraine Clark of Bedford, Virginia and Tammy Frost Lester Almond (Bill) of Lynchburg, Virginia; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church, 379 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, Florida with Pastor David Altman officiating.
