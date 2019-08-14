Fayra S. Malone
Fayra Sue Malone, 83, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019.
She was born on July 1, 1936 to James and Della Hayes White. She had been a Highlands County resident since 1969, coming from Alabama. Some of the things she enjoyed to do was puzzles, coloring and reading, but most of all she loved her family.
Fayra is survived by her children, Gail (Daniel Feliciano) Moltz of Sebring, Florida, Joseph (Diane) Malone of Sebring, Florida, Steven (Etta) Malone of Wauchula, Florida and James (Beth) Malone of Savannah, Georgia; and siblings, Cherylann White, Christine (Bruce) Matthews and Joseph White.
She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service for Fayra will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida. The interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
