Fielding Todd
Fielding Todd, 82, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was born March 17, 1937 in Hartsfield, Georgia to Loyd and Addie Mae (Holland) Todd. He was owner and operator of Avon Wholesale and The Lighthouse Electrical Supply for 35 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park and has been a resident since 1958, coming from Thomasville, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Juanita Todd; daughters, Belinda Ezell (Eddie) and Pamela Dick (Richard); son, Wayne Todd (Kay); brother, Leamon Todd (Ruth); sisters, Marzene Bolton, Brunelle Murphy (George) and Faye Newsome; six grandchildren, Cara Orr, Justin Ezell, Heath Todd, Eric Ezell, Kadie Dick, and Ryan Dick; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 with family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. Jon Beck officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
