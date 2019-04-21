Flora B. Taylor

Flora B. Taylor, 77, former Sebring, Florida resident, died March 28, 2019 in Jacksonnville, Florida. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida and moved to Sebring in 1952.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring. Flora and her husband Robert managed Sunny Ridge Groves. She enjoyed reading and being surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Floyd and Gertrude Beulah Obrien; and her brother, John P. Obrien. Flora is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Taylor; children, Neal Taylor and Rhonda Taylor; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.

