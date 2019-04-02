Flora B. Taylor
Flora B. Taylor, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
A native of Jacksonville, Flora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In life, Flora enjoyed reading and being surrounded by her family. She also found comfort in reading scripture. Flora will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Flora was preceded in death by her father, James Floyd Obrien; her mother, Gertrude Beulah Obrien; and her brother, John P. Obrien. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Taylor; her children, Neal Taylor and Rhonda Taylor; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Hardage-Giddens Riverside memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.