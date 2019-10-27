Florence W. Clark
Florence White Clark, 96, of Lake Placid went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Mrs. Clark was the daughter of Sallie (Marcum) and John D. White. She was born on July 15, 1923 in Versailles, Kentucky. Mrs. Clark has been a resident of Highlands County for many years.
Mrs. Clark was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Lake Placid. She enjoyed a good game of cards, traveling, cooking, working puzzles and entertaining her family and friends. Mrs. Clark loved to be with her family and friends especially her grand and great-grandchildren and her church family.
Mrs. Clark is preceded in death by her loving husbands, Ralph Allen Eaves and A. Boyd Clark; a sister, Daisy Mae Jackson; and a brother, James Maurice White. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon B. Eaves Edgemon (Fred); sister, Mary Catherine Thomas; granddaughters, Leah B. Wilson (Lyle) and Beth Allyn Edgemon-Alley (David); great-granddaughters, Brittany B. deOca (Julian) and Luci Elle Alley; great-great-grandchildren, Lily B., Daisy Mae, Reed Allen and many loving nieces and nephews.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 with a service to celebrate Mrs. Clark’s life at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at the Faith Baptist Church, 660 Holmes Ave., Lake Placid, with Rev. Bill Cole officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
