Forrest P. “Robbie” Robbins, 90, went to Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 17, 1928 to the late Min and Trissie (Ramsey) Robbins. Forrest was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War.
He moved to the area in 1995 from Broward County and was of the Baptist faith. Forrest was a devoted husband and caregiver to his wife of 64 years. He loved his family and people in general. He loved to make people smile or laugh with one of his little jokes. He loved his daily visit to Homer’s Buffet where he knew so many people. He will be greatly missed.
Forrest is survived by his wife, Mary Robbins of Sebring, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Homer Duff of Sebring, Florida; and brother, Ralph Robbins of Georgia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Fellowship Church, 2933 New Life Way, Sebring, FL 33870. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.