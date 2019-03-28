Frances B. Harrington
Frances B. Harrington, 86, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Monday evening, March 25, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. Ms. Harrington was the daughter of Sarah (Rush) and Fred E. Rice. She was born on April 22, 1932 in Pittsburg, Oklahoma. Frances was an administrator with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles in West Palm Beach, Florida.
After retiring, she moved to the Lake Placid area. Frances was a member of the St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, American Legion Lake Placid Post 25, Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, Lake Placid Moose Lodge and the Order of Eastern Star.
Frances was an avid reader who enjoyed a good novel, playing the flute and traveling across the country. She loved to be with her family and friends, especially spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her loving daughters, Kelli Seppala (Steve) and Charlyne Neal (Eva); granddaughters, Jessica Alexander (Dan) and Charlyne Bollieu (Roger); great-grandchildren, Alexis and Alana Alexander and Douglas and Gabrielle Bollieu; and brother, Jackie Rice.
A service to celebrate Frances’ life will be held at 11 a.m. today, March 28, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Frances’ memory to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.