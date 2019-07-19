Frances Matthews
Frances Matthews, 85, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Frances was born on June 21, 1934 in Jackson County, Alabama to parents Bethel Olene (Fowler) and George Hurley Fanning and has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1972, moving here from Weatherford, Texas.
Frances was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lake Placid where she also worked in the day care center. She enjoyed working with the children and sharing ideas, as well as crocheting, flower gardening, puzzle books and playing games with her friends at Nu Hope.
She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband, John “Billy” Matthews; son, David Matthews; and sister, Nell Willison.
She is survived by her loving children, Sharon (Bob) Abernathy of Sebring, Florida; Brenda (Darren) Hayes of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada; James (Kari) Matthews of Granbury, Texas; Donna (Dave) McManus of Sebring, Florida and Anthony Matthews of Lake Placid, Florida.
She was blessed in her life with 25 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with a visitation for one hour prior to service. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
