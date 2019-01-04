Francis L. (Skip) Schmitt Jr., 85, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. He was born Aug. 29,1933 in Buffalo, New York to Kathryn (Driscol) and Francis L. Schmitt Sr.
Mr. Schmitt graduated from Michigan State in 1953 and served as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. He worked for NCR and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Hamburg, New York in 1998. He was an avid sports fan and it was rare that you saw him not wearing one of his many sports caps.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia; daughters, Karen L. Monacelli (John) and Susan M. Strumpell (John); sons, Tim T. Schmitt ( Connie) and Stephen F. Schmitt (Lynn); 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 with Father Claudio Stewart officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Call 863-385-1546.
