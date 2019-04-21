Frank A. Glinski
Frank A. Glinski, 65, of Sebring, Florida died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice. Frank was born in Homestead, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Steel Valley High School and Miami-Dade Community College in Miami, Florida moving to Sebring in 1983.
Frank retired from the Sebring Post Office in 2014 and served as coordinator for the annual food drive for the past 20 years through the Post Office. A member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He later worked for Lowe’s as a representative for Miller Air Conditioning.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary (Herock) Glinski; and brothers, Richard and Edward. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Pamela J. (Boaz) Glinski; son, Adam (Ann) Glinski of Ohio; brother, Jonathan (Charlotte) Glinski of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Carol Panousis, also of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Ryan Schuffert of Orlando, Florida and Brandon Schuffert of Tacoma, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 with the service at 5:30 p.m. at the Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring, Florida, with Rev Andy Conyer officiating. Memorials are requested to the New Testament Mission. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
