G. Patrick Kenney
George Patrick Kenney, 75, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Canton, Illinois and spent most of his childhood in Barstow and East Moline, Illinois.
Pat’s working career began in Rock Island where he worked for Farmall, assembling tractors until Farmall closed. He then worked for the government a short time. Pat moved to Springfield, Ohio where he finished his career working for the IH Navistar trucking plant. After 39 years, he retired and with his wife, Jill, moved to Avon Park in 2003.
Pat was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, always repairing and improving items that needed attention. His vocation, after retirement, was woodworking and he was a true artisan when working with wood. He redid their kitchen, making all the cabinets and drawers in his workshop. He was well known in this area for his handmade clocks and banks.
Pat is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jill (Mumma) Kenney; two children, Katherine Penrod and Jennifer Kenney; two step-children, Cindy (Dave) Hillard and Jeff (Tia) Mumma, and seven grandchildren.
Reverend Gary Pendrak will conduct Pat’s memorial at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 324 E. Main St., P.O. Box 387, Avon Park, Florida at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31. There will be a light lunch served in the fellowship hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Pat Kenney to Resurrection Lutheran Church.
