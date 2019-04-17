Garland A. Kelly Barringer
Garland A. Kelly Barringer, 94, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on Feb. 27, 1925 in Watkinsville, Georgia to Henry and Thelma (Wright) Turnbull.
She was a homemaker, graduate of Avon Park High School, member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park since 1938 and has been a resident since 1931, coming from Watkinsville, Georgia. She adored all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a big sports fan who cheered on the Atlanta Braves and Florida Gators, and was thrilled to host many of her Avon Park High School class reunions at her home at Horse Hammock.
Garland is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Strickler (Larry) of Longwood, Florida; son, Marty Kelly (Lora Lee) of Avon Park, Florida; three grandchildren, Kevin Strickler (Vicki), Kelli Sillaway (Jeremy) and Allison Kelly Rapp (Buck); and six great-grandchildren, Blake, Nicholas, Delaney, Jaxon, Riley and Bowen.
Garland always expressed how fortunate she was to have such a loving daughter-in-law and son-in-law. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Leamon Kelly, and second husband, Robert Barringer.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
