George Andrew Tomek, passed away on Jan. 25, 2019. He was born June 25, 1964 in Avon Park to Edward John and Ruth Elder Tomek. George graduated from Avon Park High School and worked for his father at the Badcock Furniture Store until it was sold in 2003.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Steve. George is survived by his sisters, Becky (Dan) Johnson and Sylvia (Rick) Hayes. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews; stepdaughter, Nikki (Jeff) Pond and her children, Dae and Freya.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1 at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park with Fr. Claudio Stewart officiating. Donations in George’s memory can be made to Hands for The Homeless, Inc., P.O. Box 240, Avon Park, Florida 33826.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
