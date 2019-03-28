George D. Montgomery
George Derald Montgomery, 83, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 14, 1935 in Fort Natchez, Texas to George and Maggie Montgomery. He graduated from Leesville High School in 1953 and then served in the Air Force as an air police officer. He owned his own business as a hydraulic lift engineer. He loved his family, country, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, and believed heavily in the Lord.
Mr. Montgomery is survived by son, Guy Alan Montgomery (Svetlana) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughters, Sherry Anderson (Mark) of Woodstock, Georgia, Tammy Hoffner (Bob) of Sebring, Florida and Maggie Montgomery of Pennsylvania; brothers, Charlie Montgomery (Edee) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Roy Montgomery (Bonnie) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty Montgomery; son, Dearld Montgomery and his brother, Ray Montgomery.
A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Montgomery’s life will be at ll a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia St., Lake Placid, FL 33852 with Pastor Don Roberts officiating.
The family suggests donations in Mr. Montgomery’s memory to be made to Leisure Lakes Baptist Church and Vitas Healthcare, 106 Medical Center Ave., Unit 106, Sebring, FL 33870.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted with Neptune Society, Altamonte Springs, Florida.
