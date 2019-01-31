George Hugo Rasmussen, of Lake Placid, Florida died early Tuesday morning, Jan. 29, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family members. George was born in Miami, Florida on June 20, 1951. He worked as a police officer for the City of Miami and retired after 23 years of service.
He moved to Lake Placid in 1995 and gained employment at the Desoto County Correctional facility for two years before joining the Lake Placid Police Department as a sergeant on the force. George was dedicated to law enforcement. He taught law enforcement at South Florida State College as a law enforcement academy instructor.
George is survived by his wife, Donna, whom he wed in 2010 in Reno, Nevada; and two sons, George Jr. and Ernie.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
