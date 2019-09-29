Gerald J. Makoski
Gerald J. Makoski, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Aug. 23, 2019.
Gerald was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sept. 24, 1927. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1991 and to Lake Placid in 2006. During his life he served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and worked as an upholsterer for 37 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Iren Makoski.
His final resting place will be in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
