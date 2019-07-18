Gerald J. Pako flag photo

Gerald J. Pako

Gerald Joseph Pako, 85, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 on his 85th birthday.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Steven and Anna (Sabo) Pako.

Mr. Pako joins his beloved wife, Marie, who passed away Dec. 1, 2016. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as an air police officer while stationed in Greenland. Mr. Pako spent over 30 years building and designing parking garages and facilities, and his expertise and talent and projects extended worldwide.

He was a principle partner with National Garages in Detroit and was an executive vice-president with Edison Parking Corporation in Newark, New Jersey. Before becoming a resident of Lake Placid, Florida in 2014, Mr. Pako resided in Allen Park, Michigan; Somerset, New Jersey and Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.

He is survived by his sons, Mark S. Pako (Lisa) of Belvidere, New Jersey, John C. Pako (Margaret) of Monroe Township, New Jersey and Gary M. Pako of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sisters, Audrey Lenards of Sebring, Florida and Christine Lombardo of Littleton, Colorado; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

