Gerald J. Pako
Gerald Joseph Pako, 85, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 on his 85th birthday.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Steven and Anna (Sabo) Pako.
Mr. Pako joins his beloved wife, Marie, who passed away Dec. 1, 2016. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as an air police officer while stationed in Greenland. Mr. Pako spent over 30 years building and designing parking garages and facilities, and his expertise and talent and projects extended worldwide.
He was a principle partner with National Garages in Detroit and was an executive vice-president with Edison Parking Corporation in Newark, New Jersey. Before becoming a resident of Lake Placid, Florida in 2014, Mr. Pako resided in Allen Park, Michigan; Somerset, New Jersey and Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.
He is survived by his sons, Mark S. Pako (Lisa) of Belvidere, New Jersey, John C. Pako (Margaret) of Monroe Township, New Jersey and Gary M. Pako of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sisters, Audrey Lenards of Sebring, Florida and Christine Lombardo of Littleton, Colorado; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.