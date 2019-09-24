Gerald L. Duncan
Gerald L. “Jerry” Duncan, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Saturday evening, Sept. 21, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving family.
Jerry was a lifelong Lake Placid resident, born Dec. 1, 1953 in Avon Park. He was the son of Pat (Dunty) Duncan and Henry V. Duncan Jr. Jerry worked as a foreman for Lykes Brothers for 10 years and spent 12 years working the groves for his uncle, Robert P. Dunty, before going to work for himself in the tractor and lawn service. Jerry was a Baptist in his faith.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Brown), whom he wed Feb. 21, 1975; sons, Joshua and Justin; siblings, Robert, Melissa and Chris; and his mother, Pat. He leaves five grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. this morning with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at The Ministry Center, State Road 66 and Sparta Road in Sebring. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery at Lake Placid.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.