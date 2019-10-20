Geraldine L. Eichenberger
Gerry Eichenberger, 93, of Stuart, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1925 in Auburn, Maine. Gerry attended Teachers College in Boston where she met the love of her life, Daniel Robert Eichenberger while he was serving in the U.S. Navy.
After teaching over 30 years in Palm Beach County Gerry and Dan moved to Lake Placid, Florida where they spent many “happy hours” boating on Lake Hill. Gerry also enjoyed camping, travel, reading, dancing and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Daniel and grandson, D.T. Chappell. Survivors include son, Dan (Barbara); daughters, Karen and Sandra; granddaughter, Emily; sister, Roni (Al); and brothers; Ken and Keith Lord.
There will be no local service, Gerry’s ashes will be buried alongside Dan’s in Green Creek, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a worthy cause which benefits those less fortunate including any animal charities.
