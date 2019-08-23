Gladys I. Valley
Gladys I. Valley, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Gladys was a native of Massachusetts, born July 18, 1926 in Norton. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Sousa.
Gladys was a true business lady. In Massachusetts, she was a successful marketer of her fruit and vegetable business. Through the years, she had gained valuable knowledge from working alongside her brothers in their stand. After her brothers’ passing she continued with the family business with corn, tomatoes and specialty bread making.
She was associated with the Girl Scouts of America for over 30 years. Gladys came to Lake Placid 20 years ago. She was the founder and past president of the Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers, volunteer at Placid Lakes Home Owners Association, journalist for the Highlands County local papers and past member of the Caladium Association.
Gladys was an avid attender and a very vocal participant of the town of Lake Placid meetings. She had a great passion for her community. Gladys was a Catholic in her faith.
Gladys is survived by her children, Debra Milstein (Louis), Karen Gibbons (David), Glenn Valley (Alisa) and Gladys (Susie) Valley; and grandchildren, Alexander and Christopher.
A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held in Massachusetts. Warm thanks goes to the very caring people of the Lake Placid Health and Rehab Center, along with Compassionate Care Hospice. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
