Gladys M. Vickers
Gladys M. Vickers, 76, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 5, 1943 in Pascagoula, Mississippi to Sherman Lett and Josephine Jackson. Gladys was of Baptist faith and worked in retail as a manager, moving to Avon Park in 2005 from Orlando, Florida.
Gladys is survived by her husband, Curtis Vickers of Avon Park, Florida; son, Curtis A. Vickers (Michaela) of Orlando, Florida; daughters, Vera C. Handford of Avon Park, Florida, Marie Barnada (Nick) of Ewing, New Jersey and Renee C. Vickers of Sanford, Florida; seven grandchildren and sister, Inez Lyles of Valencia, California.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.