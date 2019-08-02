Gloria A. Williams
Gloria A. Williams passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
She was born on July 10, 1969 to Richard and Alice. Gloria had been a resident of Highlands County since 2006. She liked to attend the VFW, swimming at the lake and most of all enjoyed her family.
She is survived by sons, Tyler and Devin Williams, both of Sebring, Florida; and her brothers, Phillip and Richard Ashby, both of New York. Gloria was predeceased by her parents; siblings Debbie, Donna, Mark and Dale; and daughter Ashley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Historic Union Church in Avon Park, Florida.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
