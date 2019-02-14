Gloria Joyce Starr Smith passed away in Forsyth, Georgia on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Maynard Baptist Church. Rev. Matthew Bishop will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
Joyce, the daughter of the late Joseph Carl Starr Jr. and Virginia Gardner Starr, was born Feb. 22, 1938 in Forsyth, Georgia. She was a retired licensed practical nurse, a member of Maynard Baptist Church, a member of Lt. James Monroe Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of Cabaniss Chapter 415 UDC.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Goodson Ham and Martha Starr Cass; and her brother, Karl King Starr. Joyce is survived by her sisters, Mary Mullis (Jimmy), Virginia Funderburke (Charles) and Barbara Howell (John), all of Forsyth, Georgia; brothers, J.C. Starr (Artie) and Bill Starr (Kathy), both of Forsyth; brother-in-law, Max Ham of Smarr; many nieces and nephews and scramble game partner, Bunny Velderrain.
The family would like to express their appreciation to their niece, Cindy Starr, for being a devoted companion and caretaker in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 or to Maynard Baptist Church, P.O. Box 576, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Please visit monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes. Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
