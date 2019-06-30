Grace K. Manfredi
Grace Katherine Manfredi, 94, of Ocala, Florida and Avon Park, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
Grace was born of Catholic faith in Brooklyn, New York in 1924 to parents Michael Gustie and Rose Serpico.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Rose Ann (Stephen) Brown of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Anthony (Kathleen) Manfredi and Charles (Lisa) Manfredi, both of New York; sister, Theresa Sangiamo of Pennsylvania; son-in-law, Gerard Pizzolorusso; and eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Grace was preceded by her husband, Anthony Vincent Manfredi, and daughter, Patricia Ann Pizzolorusso.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with family and friends visitation starting at noon until 4 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. with Father Leo Frechette at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
