Grace W. Youmans
Grace W. Youmans, 89, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on June 20, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on May 7, 1930 to the late Horace and Dorothy Walker in Arcadia, Florida. She was raised in Arcadia and moved to Lake Placid in 1975.
Grace was a housewife and a loving mother to four children, grandmother to six grandchildren, great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother to three great-great-grandchildren.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading, sewing, and most of all, puzzle books; in her early years, she was also fond of fishing. Her greatest love of all was for her wonderful family.
She is survived by her brother, Quiness Walker (Dorothy); daughters, Ruth L. LaGrow (Lionel) and Sandra Nelson (Jim); her son, Sherman Ozie Youmans (Susan); grandchildren, Kimberly Hall, Rusty Willis, Shane Sardi (Deana), Mike Sardi (Nikki), Adam Youmans (Abby) and Evan Youmans.
She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Danielle Greene (Joey), Amanda Hall, Morgan and Canyon Willis, Kegan Youmans and AvaGrace Youmans; and great-great grandchildren, Addison, Avery and Easton Greene.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Ozie Youmans; and her daughter, Linda Sardi Weeks.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Ponger-Kays-Grady chapel, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266. Reverend Jerry Atkins will officiate and burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady have been entrusted with the arrangements.
