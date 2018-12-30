Harold L. Lee
Harold L. Lee, 88, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Mr. Lee was born Oct. 13, 1930 in Eaton County, Michigan to Harold Charles and Irene D. (Pierce) Lee. He served in the U.S. National Guard and retired as a supervisor for Consumer Energy in Jackson, Mississippi.
Harold moved here in 1992 from Jackson and was a member of Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church. He also belonged to the Elks, Moose and American Legion. Harold enjoyed golfing and doing crossword puzzles.
Survivors include his children, Vicki Shelton and Michael Lee; significant companion, Gloria Stone; sister, Florence Williams; grandchildren, Nicole and Ben Chisholm and Jennifer and Dale Milliken; great-granddaughter, Keira Milliken. Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Opal “Lorrie” Lee, and sisters, Cora Bolan and Jeanine Williams.
Harold’s family and friends will celebrate his life with a service at the Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church in the future. Please visit our website, bankspagetheus.com, for service updates and to share condolences. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.